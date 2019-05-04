|
Jeanne Gay Whitten Bass
Harrison, AR - Jeanne Gay Whitten Bass, Age 61, Died on Saturday, April 13,2019 in Harrison Ark.
She was born on January 28th,1958. She was preceded in death by her parents Rex and Nita Whitten. She is survived by daughters Brandi Bass and Teri Jewell two beloved grandsons Jarrod and Trystan all of Arkansas. Her sisters Linda Moncrief and husband John of Bossier City, LA, Pam Seals-Bossier City La, Prissy Criss and husband Carl of Pittsburgh, PA, Carol Lapp and husband Eric of Las Vegas NV. All her beloved nephews and nieces.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 4, 2019