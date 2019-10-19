|
Jeannette D. Neary
Shreveport - Jeannette D. Neary, 72, passed away on October 17, 2019, in Grapevine, TX. Services to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Smackover Cemetery, Smackover, AR at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.
