Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Smackover Cemetery
Smackover, LA
Jeannette D. Neary Obituary
Jeannette D. Neary

Shreveport - Jeannette D. Neary, 72, passed away on October 17, 2019, in Grapevine, TX. Services to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Smackover Cemetery, Smackover, AR at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

To continue reading Jeannette's life story, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
