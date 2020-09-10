1/1
Jedonne Delores Bradford
1932 - 2020
Jedonne Delores Bradford

Jedonne Delores Bradford, 87, was born on October 25, 1932 to Clomer Sanford Kelly and Ollie Elizabeth Payne in Hudson, Louisiana and passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. A memorial for Jedonne will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, LA.

Jedonne loved music and singing with "Jimmy and Friends". She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene. She was passionate about her crafting hobbies and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Olliene Thomas and brother, David Kelly. She is survived by her husband, JD Bradford; daughter, Donna Davis; son, Kent Bradford; grandsons, Brandon Bradford and Derrick Hudgens; granddaughter, Taylor Hudgens; great-grandsons, Jaxton Bradford, Easton Bradford and Tanner Bateman and beloved fur-baby Sugar Babe.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to The Blanket Ministry or The Children's Department at First Church of the Nazarene, 8429 Kingston Rd., Shreveport, LA 71108.




Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Rose-Neath Funeral Home
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
