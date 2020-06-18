Jeff Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff Miller

Shreveport, LA - A Memorial Service for Jeffrey "Jeff" Robert Miller will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Keithville First Baptist Church, 6295 Williams Rd, Keithville, LA, with graveside services to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, June 19th, at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Brother Mike Stowell of Keithville First Baptist Church.

Jeff was born on August 10, 1964, in La Mesa, California, to Dorothy "Dot" Elizabeth Winward and Cecil Robert Miller. Jeff went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Scleroderma.

Preceding him in death was his loving mother, Dorothy "Dot" Winward and his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.

Jeff retired after 24 years of working at General Motors in the Shreveport, LA and Arlington, TX plants. Jeff enjoyed spending his time with family, working on his cars, and fishing.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Brenda Lee Miller, his daughter, Brittany Louise Bragg and husband James, his son, Daniel Robert Miller and fiancée Kacie, his step-son, Nick Will Weaver and wife Lauran. He is also survived by his father, Cecil Robert Miller and wife Jan, his brother Stephen Miller, his grandmother Faye Miller, four grandchildren and waiting on the birth of his grandson, Brody James Bragg.

Jeff was a member of First Baptist Church Keithville for many years. He was strongly committed in his faith. He was an active member of the MOPAR Magic Car Club and loved entering his car in competitions where he proudly displayed his 1968 Dodge Super Bee.

Honoring Jeff as pallbearers will be Jeff Brown, Darrell Hannon, Marion Heath, Jeff Hall, Scott Miller, Tommy Ward. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Brown and Justin Brown.

The family would like to thank Dr. Maureen Mayes and her staff and Dr. Bela Patel and her staff of UT Physicians in Houston, TX. The doctors, nurses, and staff at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas for their care and compassion during the advancement of his illness.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved