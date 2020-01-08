|
Jeff Von Gonten
Shreveport -
Funeral services for Jeff Von Gonten will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana with a private graveside burial immediately following. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Dr. Carl Rhoads.
Jeff, beloved son of Millie Von Gonten Backus, answered the call of his creator on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 58. Jeff was born on September 29, 1961 in Shreveport.
The ravages of a recently discovered Glioblastoma were so persistent, his condition could not be improved and he passed from us at the St. Joseph's Hospice, The Carpenter House.
Jeff grew up in Shreveport graduating from Trinity Heights Christian Academy. He attended Texarkana College and Bossier Parish Community College. He worked for many years in the oil and gas business.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jim Von Gonten, in 1988.
Jeff leaves behind to mourn his passing, his mother; his sister, Cynthia McGill and her husband, Randy M. McGill of San Antonio; a brother, James M. Von Gonten of Shreveport; a niece Dr. Rita Caroline Schaffner and her husband, Eric and children Luke and Kate Schaffner all of San Antonio, a niece Liz Veitschegger and her husband, Andrew and daughter, Adeline of San Antonio and a nephew, Ryan James McGill, of Oakland, California. Jeff also leaves his much loved furry companion, Toto and many dear cousins and friends.
The family suggests memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common St., Shreveport, LA 71101.
John 3:16.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020