Services
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
1201 Louisiana Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 221-7181
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Forest Park West Cemetery
Resources
Jeffery Guilbeau


1942 - 2020
Jeffery Guilbeau Obituary
Jeffery Guilbeau

Shreveport - Jeffrey T. Guilbeau, Jr, 78, was called Home on May 24, 2020, surrounded by his Family in Shreveport, LA.

Jeffrey was born on January 17, 1942 in Louisville, MS. He married the love of his life, Linda, on June 20, 1969. Together they raised four wonderful children in Shreveport, LA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He never met a stranger, was kind to all and never shied away from sharing his wisdom. He loved the Saints, loved to smile and loved his family.

Jeffrey is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Guilbeau, Sr.; mother, Augusta LaFont; siblings, Nolan, Jay, Raleigh, Roy and Bella.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Guilbeau; children, Jeffrey Guilbeau III, Michele Choate (Richard), Shawna Dyer (Gerry), Trisha Earley (Steve); grandchildren, Tim, Jonathan, Dustin, Josh, Taylor, Tylor, Lexi, Beaux, Stephen, Abby, Joey, Kaitlyn and Riely; great grandchildren, Caitlynn and Nathan; brother, Larry Guilbeau (Jenny); Sister, Yronne Joseph; many nieces and nephews; many friends and loved ones.

Officiating will be Pastor Justin Haigler of Simple Church and the Eulogy will be done by J.D. Dunn, nephew.

Open Visitation will be held Saturday May 30, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Forest Park Funeral Home with a Graveside service to follow at 1:00pm at Forest Park West Cemetery
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020
