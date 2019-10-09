|
|
Jennie L. Allison
Haughton - Services for Mrs. Jennie L. Allison, 74, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Harrell Shelton of Airline Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Old Athens Cemetery, Athens, LA. The family will receive guests on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To continue reading Jennie's life story, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019