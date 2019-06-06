|
Jennifer Ashley Mitchell-Carter, Esq.
Shreveport - Jennifer Ashley Mitchell-Carter, Esq. was born on April 16, 1985, in Shreveport, Louisiana. On Monday, May 27, 2019, she and Baby Carter were welcomed home by their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of life will be held, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the New Gideon Baptist Church, 2552 Balis Dr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana and will continue on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Ashley's memories will be cherished by those left behind; her husband, Charles Ray Carter, Jr.; mother, Jennifer Gail Walker Mitchell; father, James Bennett Mitchell; grandparents, John and Addie Bennett Mitchell, Henry Walker, James Bennett,Sr. and a special grandmother, Rosie J. Jones; father and mother-in-law, Charles Ray, Sr. and Betty Wright Carter; Siblings, JaKeva Mitchell, Julius Mitchell, and Karl Bennett Raggiol; sister and brother-in-law Danielle Carter and Darius Carter, Sr. ; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the J. Ashley Mitchell-Carter Scholarship Fund at jamcscholarship.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 6, 2019