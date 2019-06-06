Services
New Gideon Baptist Church
2552 Balis Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
(225) 926-4441
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:30 PM
New Gideon Baptist Church
2552 Balis Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater King David Baptist Church
222 Blount Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer .
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Ashley Mitchell-Carter . Esq


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennifer Ashley Mitchell-Carter . Esq Obituary
Jennifer Ashley Mitchell-Carter, Esq.

Shreveport - Jennifer Ashley Mitchell-Carter, Esq. was born on April 16, 1985, in Shreveport, Louisiana. On Monday, May 27, 2019, she and Baby Carter were welcomed home by their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of life will be held, Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the New Gideon Baptist Church, 2552 Balis Dr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana and will continue on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ashley's memories will be cherished by those left behind; her husband, Charles Ray Carter, Jr.; mother, Jennifer Gail Walker Mitchell; father, James Bennett Mitchell; grandparents, John and Addie Bennett Mitchell, Henry Walker, James Bennett,Sr. and a special grandmother, Rosie J. Jones; father and mother-in-law, Charles Ray, Sr. and Betty Wright Carter; Siblings, JaKeva Mitchell, Julius Mitchell, and Karl Bennett Raggiol; sister and brother-in-law Danielle Carter and Darius Carter, Sr. ; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the J. Ashley Mitchell-Carter Scholarship Fund at jamcscholarship.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.