|
|
Jennifer Rose Bremer Smith 1981-2019
Corpus Christi, TX - Rose Smith, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2019, after a sudden illness. When Rose entered a room, joy and laughter entered as well. Vivacious Rose had a marvelous gift for lifting everyone's spirits and welcoming them with open arms. Her smile and energy were contagious, and life was always better with Rose around. Generous beyond measure, loving and thoughtful, her presence will be so greatly missed.
Rose was born on March 30, 1981, in Corpus Christi, TX to Richard and Mary Bremer. In 1989 she moved to Shreveport and attended Evangel Christian Academy; then moved to Dallas in 1996, graduating from Carrollton Christian Academy in 1999. She received her bachelor's of Business Administration in Marketing and master's degree in Secondary Education from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi in 2003 and 2004. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and their strong sisterhood continues today. Rose worked for Jacobs-Weber Insurance for 12 years managing a national program insuring emergency equipment and fire truck dealers in 40 states. She was a trusted resource for each of her clients and helped grow the business through her relationships. Rose married her soulmate Adam in 2015 and had their miracle baby, Charlotte Rose, in 2017. Although Rose and Adam only had a short time together, they shared a lifetime of eternal love and happiness. They absolutely adored each other, and Charlotte Rose shall be forever endowed with her mother's sweet loving spirit.
Rose is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Bernice Rognmoe; and grandfather, Luverne Bremer. She is survived by her loving husband, Adam Smith; their 2 year-old daughter, Charlotte Rose; parents, Richard and Mary Bremer; sister, Christine Lipscomb (Josh); grandmother, Esther Bremer; and nieces, Waverly, Violet and Chase Lipscomb. Rose is also survived by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Shae and D.J. Smith; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kelsey and Skylar Smith; along with many other family and friends.
Visitation services for Rose will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Sawyer George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX, 78410 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 14521 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX, 78410 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Mark Porterfield. Honorary pallbearers are Bryce Alexander, Ryan Baggett, Pat Hull, Josh Lipscomb, J.T. Maddox IV, Chris McFaddin, Tommy Najvar, Berry Peterson, Kelsey Smith and Brian Tiller.
Memorial donations in memory of Rose may be made to the Wesley Community Center, P. O. Box 7099, Corpus Christi, TX 78467-7099.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 16, 2019