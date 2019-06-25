Jennifer Susan Lawes Gregorio



Shreveport, LA - A Funeral Memorial Service celebrating the life of Jennifer Susan Lawes Gregorio will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. till services at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, Louisiana. Burial will be at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent.



Jenny was born on October 7, 1955 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Eugene "Jeep" Lawes and Mary Jo Stevens Lawes Shank and passed away June 21, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Jenny was preceded in death by her father, who died when she was 13, her mother; her two brothers, Steve Lawes and David Lawes; her mother -in-law and father-in-law, Agnes and Sam A. Gregorio and by her brother-in-law, Dr. John B. Gregorio. She is survived by her son, Dr. Calen Gregorio; daughter, Emily Gregorio Chafin and husband, Scott; three beautiful grandchildren, Wes, Ellie and Thomas; former husband and father of her children, Sam N. Gregorio and her second father, John Shank.



Jenny obtained a Master's Degree in Social Work from LSU in Baton Rouge. She was a kind and accepting spirit who would always find the magic and wonder in life. Jenny had a passion for helping others, especially the elderly. She loved her children and was very proud of them as good, loving, competent adults. She was proud to be the mother who raised such good children. Jenny and Sam enjoyed 40 years of marriage and experiences, with a caring, helpful friendship that remained until her death. Her greatest joys were reading, laughing and playing with her grandchildren. We will miss you Spooky.



Honoring Jenny as pallbearers will be Scott Chafin, Dr. Ben Gregorio, Laura Gregorio, Liz Davis LeDoux, Jerre Van Den Bent, and Bill White. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Sharon Swanson Lower.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Volunteers of America of Northwest Louisiana at 360 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101. Published in Shreveport Times from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary