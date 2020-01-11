|
Jeraldine "Dean" Jones Watson
Shreveport - Funeral services for Jeraldine "Dean" Watson, 80, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Bro. Chris Young officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home.
Jeraldine was born July 5, 1939 in Rayville, LA the daughter of Percy and Mary Sikes Jones. She went to be with her Lord on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Dexter Watson; brother, Pete Jones and sister; Betty Jo Clay.
Jeraldine graduated from the Holly Ridge High School in Holly Ridge, LA. She was a member of the Providence Road Baptist Church and volunteered throughout the community. She was a wonderful and adored mother, grandmother (Mamaw), great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She retired from the Caddo Parish School System as a bus driver after 20 plus years.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffrey Wayne Watson and wife Mary Rose Watson; daughter, Connie Watson Eason and husband Kent William Eason; Grandchildren; Laura Eason Cefalu and husband Dr. Jeremy Russell Cefalu, Zackary Dylan Watson and Madalyn Anne Watson; Great Grandchildren, Henry Russell Cefalu, Jon William Cefalu, and Charlotte Lee Cefalu; siblings, Earsell Daniels, Helen Price, Kay Andrews, Harold Jones, Diane Nettles, Linda Rawls and Brenda Goodman.
Those that are honored to serve as pallbearers will be Rickey Goodman, Allen Nettles, Ken Bishop, Chris Jones, Percy Jones, Harold Jones and Sammy Stanford
Dean's family wants to extend a special Thank You to Willis Knighton Emergency Dept Staff, Med/Surgery 4th floor at Willis Knighton Pierremont, Dr. Richard Haynie, Dr. Prakash Peddi, Dr. Richard Monsour, Bossier City Police Department, Dr. Michelle Self and the entire staff at The Carpenter House.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020