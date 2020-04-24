|
Jerry Burns
Jerry Michael Burns was born in Dyess, AR to Luther Elbridge Burns and Jewel Inez Cheatham Burns on September 29, 1935. Jerry was raised by his mother, Jewel Dunigan and stepfather, Elbert L. Dunigan, in Springhill, LA along with his "Sis" Mary Elizbeth Dunigan McFadden and his brother Elbert L. Dunigan, Jr. and graduated from Springhill High School in 1953. After graduation, Jerry moved to Jackson, Mississippi and took a job working for School Pictures, Inc. which was owned by two of his uncles. It was there that Jerry discovered his passion for photography and laid the foundation for his lifelong career. In 1955, Jerry moved to the New Orleans area to work for Darrell DeMoss Photographers where he served as an Auxiliary Deputy for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department. In 1969, Jerry came back home to Northwest Louisiana and began working for his uncle at Kurvis Burns Photography where he traveled throughout the Ark-La-Tex taking school, prom, homecoming and Sr. pictures. If you are reading this article, he has probably taken your picture at some point during his career. Jerry was welcomed into all schools by faculty and staff for his professionalism, efficiency, witty personality and sweet smile. After 60 years of doing what he loved, Jerry Burns retired on May 22, 2015 from professional photography having been blessed with the opportunity to touch so many lives through the lens of a camera. Jerry lived for over fifty years in Elm Grove on Lake Bistineau and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Jerry served his country from 1954 until 1957 as a member of the Army National Guard of the United States and The Army National Guard of Mississippi. After eighty-four years and a blessedly brief illness, Jerry Michael Burns left this world to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior on April 21, 2020. He was laid to rest at Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020 during a private graveside service with Pastor Mark Forrest officiating. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a future date. To know our sweet and comical Jerry was to love him and he will be missed and remembered by his family, friends, and former coworkers with love and admiration.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020