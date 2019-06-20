|
|
Jerry Eugene Allen
Minden - Jerry Eugene Allen passed away on June 15, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born and raised in Minden, LA and a resident of Destrehan, LA for the last 23 years.
Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy Hunt Allen. Children Jeannie A. Pevy (Tracy), Jennifer A. Long (Clayton), Jessica A. Shidiskis (Daniel) and Jay H. Allen (Miranda). Ten wonderful grandchildren and one great grandchild. Sister, Janet Rush and sister-in-law Carolyn Wiggins (Allen), cousins, nieces, and nephews. Two special fur babies, Andouille and Beignet.
Jerry was the owner of AL-N-Way Cleaners and was a nursing home administrator.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Association as Jerry died of a very aggressive form of sarcoma.
A memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. June 22, 2019 at St John's Episcopal Church in Minden, LA.
A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Benson Cancer Center, Ochsner Medical Center, and Amera Care Hospice.
Published in Shreveport Times from June 20 to June 22, 2019