Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Jerry Foster Adams

Jerry Foster Adams Obituary
Jerry Foster Adams

Lawrenceburg - Jerry Foster Adams, 89, retired teacher and coach, and resident of Lawrenceburg, died Thursday October 31, 2019, at his residence.

A celebration of life for Coach Adams will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the Thousand Hills Cowboy Church in Ethridge. The family will visit with friends from 3:00 P.M. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to Thousand Hills Cowboy Church, 1025 Brewer Road Ethridge, Tennessee 38456. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born September 24, 1930 in Purvis, Mississippi, he was the son of the late James Elwood Adams, Sr. and the late Jeroline McNair Adams Tinsley. On February 1, 1958, he married Patricia Ruple Adams. He was a teacher and coach in Shreveport, Louisiana and also in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee for many years. Mr. Adams was a member of the Thousand Hills Cowboy Church in Ethridge, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ruple Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN; son, William Andrew (Jimmie Ann) Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN; daughters, Mary Patricia (Robert) Mobley of Florence, AL, Sarah Jane Adams of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Teri Ann (Sam) Shackelford of Lawrenceburg, TN; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James Elwood Adams Jr. and sister, Dorothy Lee Aillet.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
