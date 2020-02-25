Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Mansfield
943 Polk Street
Mansfield, LA 71052
(318) 872-4660
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Gamble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry G. Gamble


1934 - 2020
Jerry G. Gamble Obituary
Jerry G. Gamble

MANSFIELD - Funeral services honoring the life of Jerry G. Gamble, 85, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, Louisiana with Bro. Mike Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Grand Cane Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

Jerry was born on March 19, 1934 in Mansfield, Louisiana to Albert and Ima Horn Gamble. He entered into rest on February 24, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ima Horn Gamble; brothers, Dr. Hollis Gamble and Clarence Gamble, and his brother-in-law, Robert Revis.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jane Gamble; son, Britt Gamble and wife Angela of Grand Cane, LA; daughters, Marilyn Gamble Creech and husband Jarrell of Joaquin, TX and Hannah Gamble Touchton and husband Allen of Grand Cane, LA; grandsons, Brandon Gamble and wife Jerise of Stonewall, LA and Brock Gamble and wife Stephanie of Logansport, LA; granddaughters, Shannon Creech of Joaquin, TX and Annistyn Touchton of Grand Cane, LA; two great- grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lyndall Gamble of Shreveport, LA; Jo Taylor and husband Norris of Joaquin, TX and Mickey Revis of League City, TX; special friends, Lance and Linda Hamilton, Tara Headrick, and Tyler Philips.

Jerry was an active member of Grand Cane Baptist Church. He retired in 2010 from the DeSoto Parish Assessor's Office.

Honoring Jerry as pallbearers will be Henry Touchton, Bruce Eaves, Jody Meek, Ben Eaves, Buddy Sanders, Craig Eakin, and his grandsons, Brandon Gamble and Brock Gamble.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Lance Hamilton, Charles Sanders, and Joe Freeman.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
