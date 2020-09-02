1/1
Jerry J. Jones
Jerry J. Jones

Shreveport - Graveside services for Jerry J. Jones, 79, of Keithville, LA, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday September 4, 2020, at Forest Park East Cemetery with Kathryn "Kat" Arnold officiating. Services are under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, Shreveport, LA.

Jerry, the son of Leon Jones and Mary Wroten Murrell, was born November 10,1940 in Centralia, IL and passed away September 1, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry was a gentle souled man who loved and was loved by everyone. His smile would light up every room he entered. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite place on earth was on the water, in his boat, but his greatest lifetime catch was his bride, Gloria.

During their 58 years of marriage, two children, son, Randall Jones of Massillon, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Jones Brown, wife of Ronnie Brown of Keithville, LA; sisters, Carol Thomas of Frisco, TX and Joy Eubanks and husband, Jim of De Ville, LA; brother, Bill Jones, wife, Mary of Jena, LA, and two grandchildren, Jessica Pennington and Lindsay McCart and 5 great grandchildren and a special niece, Kim Hagedorn and numerous other nieces and nephews and special friend and fishing buddy, Charlie Childress.

The Jones Family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to HOLY ANGELS Residential Facility, 10450 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport, LA 71106.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
