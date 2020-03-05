|
Jerry L. Turner, Jr.
Services celebrating the life of Jerry L. Turner Jr. will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM prior to the service.
Jerry was born June 14, 1963 and passed away suddenly on February 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father Jerry L Turner.
Jerry is survived by his wife Christine Sollars Turner; sons, Matthew Turner, Marc Turner, Michael Turner, and Mitchell Turner; mother Nawasa R. Fletcher and stepfather Greg; sister Dara Turner Steig and husband Jeff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020