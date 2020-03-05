Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry L. Turner Jr.


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry L. Turner Jr. Obituary
Jerry L. Turner, Jr.

Services celebrating the life of Jerry L. Turner Jr. will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Jerry was born June 14, 1963 and passed away suddenly on February 29, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father Jerry L Turner.

Jerry is survived by his wife Christine Sollars Turner; sons, Matthew Turner, Marc Turner, Michael Turner, and Mitchell Turner; mother Nawasa R. Fletcher and stepfather Greg; sister Dara Turner Steig and husband Jeff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -