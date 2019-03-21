Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerry Lou Planchock

Shreveport - Mr. Jerry Lou Planchock, 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 pm Thursday, March, 21, at Osborn Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 until 11:00 am on Friday, March 22, 2019, with services following at 11:00 am at Norris Ferry Community Church, 10509 Norris Ferry Road. Officiating will be Pastor J. Tracy Graham. Interment will be held at a later date at Wilmore Cemetery, in Wilmore, KY.

Mr. Planchock was a native of Salem, Ohio and a resident of Shreveport, LA for 45 years. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University earning a BS in '65 and MS in '67, in Ceramic Engineering. He was employed by Libbey Glass, Inc. for 40 years. Mr. Planchock was a founding member of Norris Ferry Community Church. He was active in English as a Second Language (ESL) classes at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

Mr. Planchock was preceded in death by his father, Dan Planchock; mother, Mary Mountz Planchock; and sister, Judy Planchock Hepler. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dr. Norann Y. Planchock; two daughters, Marda Collings (Jon); Leann Gage (Joe); seven grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Matthew and Judah Collings and Brynn, Luke and Anna Kate Gage; two sisters, Marianne Levison and Ellen Fidoe (Harry); two brothers, Peter Planchock (Barbara) and John Planchock.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph M. Lattier, Jr. Darrell McEachern, Rodney Tabor and William Young.

The family requests that memorials be made to Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.

We are thankful to the Lord for the many, many family and friends supporting us and His sustaining grace and strength on our walk.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
