|
|
Jerry Sutton
Gibsland - Graveside services for Jerry Lamar Sutton of Gibsland will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Bro. Orvell Bryant of First Baptist Church, Gibsland, will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Camp Ground Cemetery in Bienville under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Arcadia. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents George Cecil Sutton Jr. and Margaret Stewart Sutton, and his daughter Ricki Jo Sutton.
Jerry Sutton was born July 29, 1939 in Bryceland, LA, and passed away on April 12, 2020. He was 80 years old.
Jerry graduated from Gibsland High School in 1957. He graduated from LA Tech where he earned his BA in Education: Math and Science in 1961. In 1965, he earned his MA in Education: Counseling. He completed additional graduate work at University of AR, University of MS, and NSU. He also participated in summer National Science Foundation Institutes.
He was employed for 33 years in the Bienville Parish School System. He began his career at Gibsland High School where he taught science and math, and later served as guidance counselor and assistant principal. As guidance counselor, he was presented with an award by the US Air Force for his efforts in assisting with recruitment. He was named Coordinator of Career Education for Bienville Parish, where he set up a career program for K-12 students. He later served as Supervisor of Secondary Education, and Assistant Superintendent of Schools. He was also a consultant for Remington Rand as an Industrial Engineer.
Jerry valued education. His students described him as both a good teacher and a good friend, whose lives were touched by his caring and wisdom. Friends and community members remember him as always being friendly, funny, and positive.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Betty Muse Sutton of Gibsland, daughter Donna and husband Steve Creech of Minden, and grandson Spencer Creech.
Pallbearers are Johnny Fields, Billy New, Robert Thomas, Tommy Youngblood, James Stewart, and Clint Frye. Honorary pallbearers are James Tilley and Steve Creech.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020