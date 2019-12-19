|
|
Jerry Toups
Shreveport, LA - Jerry Elbert Toups, Sr. entered his heavenly home on December 18, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1938 to Dallas and Ruby Toups. He is preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Toups; his parents; and sister, Carolyn. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 19, 2019, at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the Chapel. Pastor John Lary will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St Vincent Ave, Shreveport, LA.
Jerry was married to Geraldine Toups for 51 years and is the father of Jay Toups and wife Jenny, Eric Toups and wife Tiffany, and Jeff Toups and wife Sarah Beth. He was the loving Papaw to Luke and Jack, Annabelle and Zeke, Kaylee, Kathryn and Jude. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Brent; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force. In his younger days, he enjoyed gardening. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where he was a deacon and helped start the bus ministry. He retired from LSUS with 37 years of service. In retirement he enjoyed antiquing, collecting coins and books, and listening to music. He will be remembered for being a great Christian example for his kids and grandkids.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jerry Toups to Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Ave.
Honoring Jerry as pallbearers will be Zeke Toups, Luke Toups, Jack Toups, Kenny Phillips, Randy Barrish, Dalton Toups, Roland Toups, and Zack Watson.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019