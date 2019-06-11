|
Jerry Wayne Cooper
Blanchard - Services celebrating the life of Jerry Wayne Cooper, 83, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Oil City United Pentecostal Church, 701 Hwy 1, with Pastor Kent Rhoades officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Oil City United Pentecostal Church.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Janis Cooper; sons, Steve Cooper and wife Jackie, Brent Cooper and wife Lisa; daughters, Ginger Vines and husband Tim and Lisa Hull and husband Larry as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and his lifelong best friend, Floyd Jones and wife Phail Dean.
Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com
Published in Shreveport Times on June 11, 2019