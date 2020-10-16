Jerry Wayne McCann



Shreveport - Jerry Wayne McCann, 78, passed away peacefully in Shreveport, Louisiana on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Jerry fought a long and hard battle with cancer. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., located at Northwoods Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Shreveport, LA. His final wishes were to be cremated; and his remains will be left with his family.



Born on December 26, 1941 in Shreveport, LA, to Lonnie and Ray McCann, Jerry attended Fair Park High School, and graduated in 1959. He went on to work at Riley Beard and Schumpert Hospital, and later retired. Jerry was a master builder, welder, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU play football with his wife, Jean Ann. Jerry was a family man, and he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Jean Ann McCann, children, Kim McCann Van Ness (husband Steve Van Ness), Kerry McCann, and Tony Sheppard (wife Julie Sheppard), grandchildren, Morgan McCann McGuire, Cory Van Ness, Anna Sheppard, Justin Hudson, and Katie Grace Sheppard, and his sisters, Connie Borland of Shreveport LA, and Linda Glover of Waco, TX, brothers Tom McCann of Benton, LA, and Pat McCann of Orange Beach, AL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ray McCann.









