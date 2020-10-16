1/1
Jerry Wayne McCann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Wayne McCann

Shreveport - Jerry Wayne McCann, 78, passed away peacefully in Shreveport, Louisiana on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Jerry fought a long and hard battle with cancer. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., located at Northwoods Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Shreveport, LA. His final wishes were to be cremated; and his remains will be left with his family.

Born on December 26, 1941 in Shreveport, LA, to Lonnie and Ray McCann, Jerry attended Fair Park High School, and graduated in 1959. He went on to work at Riley Beard and Schumpert Hospital, and later retired. Jerry was a master builder, welder, and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU play football with his wife, Jean Ann. Jerry was a family man, and he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jean Ann McCann, children, Kim McCann Van Ness (husband Steve Van Ness), Kerry McCann, and Tony Sheppard (wife Julie Sheppard), grandchildren, Morgan McCann McGuire, Cory Van Ness, Anna Sheppard, Justin Hudson, and Katie Grace Sheppard, and his sisters, Connie Borland of Shreveport LA, and Linda Glover of Waco, TX, brothers Tom McCann of Benton, LA, and Pat McCann of Orange Beach, AL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ray McCann.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved