Mr. Jesse Cornelius
Shreveport - Services celebrating the life of Mr. Jesse L. Cornelius, 86, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Paul UMC in Shreveport, LA, Pastor James Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley Grove Cemetery, Cotton Valley, LA. Family visitation will be 7 - 8 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home.
Mr. Cornelius entered eternal rest on March 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He retired from the Caddo Parish School System after 33 years of service. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Margie J. Cornelius, two daughters, Belinda Cornelius, Demetria C. Lewis (Patrick), one son Darien K. Cornelius Sr. (Carla), six grandchildren Briana Williams, Darien K. Cornelius II, Dominique K. Cornelius, Brandon J. Cornelius, Meagan E. Lewis, P. Stephen Lewis, two great grandchildren Kyler L. Cornelius, Ve'a Williams-Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020