1/1
Jesse Edward Burkheart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Edward Burkheart

Jesse Edward Burkheart was born December 22, 1922 and passed away August 31, 2020 in Shreveport. Dad was the proud father of 4 girls, Neely Spruell, who met him at the gate of Heaven, and Ann (Mike) Rippetoe, Judy Heinz and Patricia (Darryl) Lincoln. He had a stroke seven years ago and spent the last years of his life at the VA Home in Bossier. Dad was born in Clay County, Arkansas and outlived all of his siblings. He was married to Dora Burkheart, who considered him the greatest thing to ever exist. She died in 1986. Jesse retired from the Shreveport Police Department as a Sergeant and then went on to retire from the Caddo Parish School Board as a security guard. He leaves behind nine grandchildren and tons of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Heaven's gain has left a big, empty hole in our world. A memorial service will be held in December, on what would have been his 98th birthday.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shreveport Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved