Jesse Edward Burkheart



Jesse Edward Burkheart was born December 22, 1922 and passed away August 31, 2020 in Shreveport. Dad was the proud father of 4 girls, Neely Spruell, who met him at the gate of Heaven, and Ann (Mike) Rippetoe, Judy Heinz and Patricia (Darryl) Lincoln. He had a stroke seven years ago and spent the last years of his life at the VA Home in Bossier. Dad was born in Clay County, Arkansas and outlived all of his siblings. He was married to Dora Burkheart, who considered him the greatest thing to ever exist. She died in 1986. Jesse retired from the Shreveport Police Department as a Sergeant and then went on to retire from the Caddo Parish School Board as a security guard. He leaves behind nine grandchildren and tons of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Heaven's gain has left a big, empty hole in our world. A memorial service will be held in December, on what would have been his 98th birthday.









