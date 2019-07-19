Services
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Westerrn Hills B.C.
4103 Pines Rd.
Resources
Deacon Jesse James Prelow Sr.


1945 - 2019
Deacon Jesse James Prelow Sr. Obituary
Deacon Jesse James Prelow, Sr.

Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Deacon Jesse James Prelow, Sr., 73, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Western Hill B.C., 4153 Pines Rd. Pastor Tremeale Williams, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Deacon Prelow entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2019.

He is survived by his four sons, 1 daughter 2 sisters, 1 brother, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 19, 2019
Remember
