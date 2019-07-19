|
|
Deacon Jesse James Prelow, Sr.
Shreveport - Celebration of life services for Deacon Jesse James Prelow, Sr., 73, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Western Hill B.C., 4153 Pines Rd. Pastor Tremeale Williams, officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West. Open visitation will be Friday at Heavenly Gates.
Deacon Prelow entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2019.
He is survived by his four sons, 1 daughter 2 sisters, 1 brother, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 19, 2019