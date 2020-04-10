|
|
Jesse Kate Mitchell Sutton
Fayetteville, AR - On April 5, 2020, Jesse Kate Sutton concluded this Earthly part of her journey, 36 ½ years after it began. The diagnosis of metastic breast cancer in January of 2019 proved to be a defining time for her. Her 14 month journey highlighted her already existing compassion for others, selflessness, and sweetness.
Jesse is survived by her husband Trevor and their daughter, Ellie, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, her mother, Ginger Clarke, brother Jay Mitchell (Brittany) and niece Maya, all of Shreveport, La., her uncle, Gene Clarke (Angie) of Ft Collins, CO, and "her tribe" of friends in Fayetteville and across the United States.
Jesse graduated from Caddo Magnet High School in 2002. She graduated from Warren Wilson College in Asheville, NC in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and anthropology. She worked for the Red Cross in disaster relief and moved to Fayetteville, AR to continue her education. She received her Masters in Public Administration in 2010.
In Fayetteville Jesse met Trevor on a blind date, or as she knew, a blind date for him, not her. Their marriage on May 21, 2011 and birth of daughter Ellie on May 23, 2013 created a tight knit family with a shared love of anything outdoors, music and good times with friends.
Jesse's career includes that of Talent Insights Consultant for Walmart in Bentonville, AR, as well as Talent Advisor Sourcing Speciaslist for Unilever in Rogers, AR. Her most recent position was as a Specialists Recruiter for Tyson in Springdale, AR.
The family would especially like to thank Dr Sarah Jewell of Highlands Oncology in Fayetteville both for her care of and caring for Jesse during her journey with cancer. Please read her story on Caringbridge.org under Jesse Sutton. These poignant journal entries mirror her emotional chapter with cancer.
In lieu of flowers her family asks that you consider giving in Jesse's honor to Jesse's , METavivor, or to the Jesse Kate Sutton fund at Arvest Bank in Fayetteville, AR.
Last, but not least, Jesse hoped that all women request mammograms at age 30 and that genetic testing be practiced in a family with cancer history.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020