Shreveport - Our mother, Jaye Byrd was born on March 15, 1919 in Hawthorne, New York. She was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters and the only one to live to celebrate her 100th birthday. Her parents, Salvatore and Beatrice Cuccia immigrated to New York in 1891 from Palermo, Sicily. As a young woman she commuted by train into New York City, where she worked for Readers Digest. This explains why her grandchildren always saw her reading the most current issue of Readers Digest, as well as inheriting all the hard bound volumes she had accumulated over the years.



She met the love of her life, Gerald Byrd, in a pub in the city while he was on leave. After Gerald completed his military service, they were married and moved to his home town of Little Rock, Arkansas where their three children were born. A few years later they relocated to Shreveport, where Jaye lived a happy and active life devoted to raising her children. During her free time, you could find Jaye designing and sewing dresses for Diane, playing bridge, entertaining friends and dancing with Gerald.



Mom and Dad's retirement years were spent in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. There they played golf, gardened, enjoyed church activities, and spent time with family and friends.



Her friendly personality and positive attitude was a gift to all that knew her. She never met a stranger. Her grandchildren would tell you that her arms were always open wide and that she was constantly reminding them how special they were. She will be remembered for her kind heart and warm welcoming smile.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gerald E. Byrd; her youngest son, Robert Emmett Byrd; her four brothers, John, Jack, Charles, Collins, and four sisters, Katherine, Rose, Frances, and Anne. She is survived by her son, Jim Byrd and wife, Pam; her daughter, Diane Callaway and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Amy Johnson and husband, Heath, Kelly Gosslee and husband, Jeffrey, and Scott Callaway and wife, Garrett; five great grandchildren, Lila Johnson, Mae Johnson, Callaway Gosslee, Campbell Gosslee, Stella Gosslee, Sanders Callaway and Brooks Callaway.