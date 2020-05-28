Jessie Mae George Choyce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Mae George Choyce

Jessie Mae George Choyce passed on May 26, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Benjamin I. Choyce, son, Eric K. (Cassandra) Choyce, daughter, Daphne DeLyn Choyce Flournoy, four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and a hosts of family and friends.

A PRIVATE FAMILY Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Church of the Living God the Pillar and Ground of the Truth Temple #17 (Keithville, LA). A public viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church before the PRIVATE service.

Winnfield Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved