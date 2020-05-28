Jessie Mae George Choyce



Jessie Mae George Choyce passed on May 26, 2020.



She is survived by her husband, Benjamin I. Choyce, son, Eric K. (Cassandra) Choyce, daughter, Daphne DeLyn Choyce Flournoy, four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and a hosts of family and friends.



A PRIVATE FAMILY Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Church of the Living God the Pillar and Ground of the Truth Temple #17 (Keithville, LA). A public viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church before the PRIVATE service.



Winnfield Funeral Home









