Mr. Jewell Lamar Holt
Shreveport - Jewell Lamar Holt, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home on February 11, 2019. Funeral Services are scheduled Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church, 1500 Garden Street. Pastor Calvin Jackson will officiate. Public viewing will take place on Friday, February 22 from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home.
Lamar was born April 11, 1933 in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Stokes Holt, Jr. and Sammie Lee Draper Holt, and his sister, Jeanette Marie Holt. He was baptized at an early age and united with the Trinity Baptist Church.
He attended the public schools of Caddo Parish and was among the "historic first" graduating class of Booker T. Washington High School (1950). He served faithfully in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Tuskegee Institute in Building Construction and a Master of Science degree from Chicago State University. During his professional career, he was employed by the largest postal system in the United States, Chicago, IL. He served in several managerial positions and earned a number of awards of excellence for his oversight responsibilities.
He was active in numerous civic endeavors which included Operation PUSH and held a lifetime membership in the NAACP.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Ann, three sons, Michael Holt, Steven Holt (Sylvie), and Malik Holt (Heather); three grandchildren, Alexander, Christopher, and Jenna; three great grandchildren, Heaven, Neveah, and Havana; two brothers, Drs. James Holt, III (Dorothy) and Drs. Edwin Holt (Essie); three nephews, Attorney James Holt, IV (Sibal), Jonathan Holt, and Roderick Holt (Rose); three nieces, Attorney Harvetta Colvin (Michael), Attorney Lisa Holt, and Rachelle Dykes; one aunt, Doris Holt Wills; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019