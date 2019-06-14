Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Kings Highway Christian Church
Corner of Kings Hwy and Line Ave
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Kings Highway Christian Church
Corner of Kings Hwy and Line Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Howard Bridges


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jill Howard Bridges Obituary
Jill Howard Bridges

Haughton - It is with great sadness that on June 10, 2019 heaven opened its gates and accepted our precious daughter, Jill Howard Bridges. Jill was a very kind, selfless, and loving person. She opened her arms and home to everyone. She was known by many names; Mama Jill, Sister and J-maw. It was her nature to always put others before herself. Her special gift in life and her pride and joy was her daughter Bailey Bridges. Jill always loved going to the beach crabbing with friends and family, and cooking for everybody.

Jill is survived by her daughter Bailey Bridges and fiancé Tyler Spears. Her parents Charla and Mark Honeycutt, Gordon and Sandi Howard. Brothers: Jeffrey Howard, special friend Angela Garner, and nephew Gauge Howard. Glynn Howard and wife Kelsey, niece Landry and nephew Lawson. Grandparents: Charles and Dolores Sherrer, James and Reta Honeycutt. Special Aunts and Uncles: Peggy Taylor, David (Lynn) Sherrer, nephew Logan (Belisa) Sherrer, Pam (Donnie) Waldron, Ricky (Cleo) Howard, Wes (Laurie) Honeycutt. A special love to her sister Melissa "Miss" Carter.

Pallbearers: Jeffrey Howard, Gauge Howard, Glynn Howard, David Sherrer, Logan Sherrer, and Tyler Spears.

Honorary Pallbearer: Kenneth Davis

Visitation: Saturday, June 15, 2019 @10:30 am with service following @ 12:00 (noon)

Location: Kings Highway Christian Church (Corner of Kings Hwy and Line Ave)
Published in Shreveport Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now