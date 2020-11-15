1/1
Jillene Faulk
1954 - 2020
Jillene Faulk

Minden - Jillene Parkerson Faulk, born December 26, 1954, passed away on November 13, 2020 after a brave struggle with ovarian cancer. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:30am at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden, LA officiated by Pastor Perry Anderson. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th from 5-7pm also at Rose-Neath in Minden.

Jillene grew up in Alamogordo, New Mexico. After graduating from Northwestern State University, Jillene began her career as a nurse and administrator for Highland Hospital, Christus Schumpert, and Willis-Knighton Bossier. More biographical information can be found on the Rose-Neath website.

Jillene was preceded in death by her loving parents, Frank and Jewel Parkerson.

She is survived by her older brother Vic Parkerson (Sandy) and former husband, but life-long companion Al Faulk; her children, Shanna Faulk Duck (Stephen), Lee Faulk (Ramsay), and Carrie Faulk Elmore (Reed); grandchildren, Sarah Duck, Allen Faulk, Will Elmore, Katie Claire Elmore, and George Everett Faulk; nieces, Katie Parkerson Jackson and Gail Parkerson; long-time best friends, Sharon Hudnell and Karen Pasekoff Nauer.

Pallbearers for the service are Paul Cook, Buzzy Buckner, Ray Spurlock, Clay LeGendre, Mitch Marsalis and Justin Marsalis.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Willis-Knighton Cancer Center and the staff of The Carpenter House with special thanks to Susan, Nancy, Jan, and Tyra for the extraordinary love and care shown to Jillene in her final days.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
