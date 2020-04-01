|
Jim MacDonald
Bossier City - Jim MacDonald was born on May 25, 1946 in Ventura, CA. He joined the Marines after graduation and served in Vietnam. "Once a Marine, always a Marine" was a motto he lived by and kept his brothers-in-arms close to his heart.
He was a master conversationalist and there was no avoiding his barrage of jokes. He never met a stranger and whether you met him at Wal-Mart or at church, he was a fast friend with a "larger than life" personality.
Jim worked in the gaming industry for over 20 years. He spent some time working as a loan officer in mortgage banking, as a car salesman and offshore as well. After his retirement he stayed busy working at CenturyLink Center, mowing yards, cooking, and supporting his very active grandkids at all their activities and athletic events. He loved all western movies and was John Wayne's biggest fan.
Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane MacDonald; daughter, Michelle Norcross and husband David; son, Brent MacDonald and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Chase, Abbie and Brady Norcross and Hayden, Hudson and Hollis MacDonald, brother, Jack MacDonald, and sister-in-law, Nancy Ford. He will be remembered fondly as "Gramps" to so many that loved him.
The family would like to thank all of their family and friends for their prayers and support over the last few months.
Mr. MacDonald passed away suddenly on March 30, 2020 at his home in Bossier City, LA. A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be held in the near future.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020