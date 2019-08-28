|
Jim Nichols
Shreveport - James Ray Nichols, a resident of Shreveport since 1979, passed away peacefully, in the early morning of August 26, 2019, at the age of 92-and one-half years. Jim was born in Burkburnett, Texas, on February 28, 1927, to William Ray and Mary Kate (Ellis) Nichols. His family moved to Baton Rouge when he was 10 years old. "Jimmy Nick" graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1944, and was a proud LSU Tiger, playing football during his first and second years of college.
Jim interrupted his college career to join the United States Navy where he became a Petty Officer Second Class. He served on the U.S.S. New Jersey and the ex-Japanese battleship Nagata. Following his Naval Service, he attended and graduated from Tulsa University with a degree in Petroleum Engineering, where he, again, was a football standout (he was honored with the President's Award for the Most Unselfish Athlete) and resumed his life as a Sigma Chi. Jim helped launched a new chapter, where there once was none. His role as a Founding Father is one that he cherished, having been recognized at the chapter's 50th reunion celebration.
Jim worked his entire career for SunrayDX Oil Company which was merged with Sun Oil Company, working at various locations in Louisiana, Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. He served as Manager of Engineering and SouthWest Division Manager. Jim was also Vice President and General Manager of Cordero Mining Company, a Sun Oil mining subsidiary. He retired and had made his home in Shreveport, Louisiana.
He was an avid golfer (playing from Pebble Beach, CA, to St. Andrew's, Scotland) but claimed that the uninhibited golfers that he played with were the most enjoyable benefit. He enjoyed travel in the United States, as well as Mexico and Europe. He was active in the Live Oak Retirement Community where he served as Chairman of the Executive Committee. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Sigma Chi Fraternity, Life Member of the Tulsa Letterman's Association, Shreveport Rotary Club, Shreveport Club, East Ridge Country Club, and the Shreveport Country Club.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, and mother of his children, Virginia "Ginger" Webb Nichols; sister, Kathryn Nichols deGeneres; grandson, Jack Patterson; as well as his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Cyndy Kerlin Nichols; children, Dr. James Ray Nichols, Jr. (Carmen) and Judy Nichols Brainis, Kathy Kerlin Martin (Chris), Marc "Buddy" Kerlin (Lucretia), and Kimberly Kerlin Kearney (Robert). Grandchildren include: Claire Brooks (Mark Larson), Wesley Brooks, Eleanor Brainis and Olivia Brainis, Natalie Nichols Patterson, Christopher Martin, Holden Martin, Harrison Martin, Rob Kearney, and Kathryn Kearney; great-grandchildren, Carmen and Teal Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family sincerely appreciates the loving care given him by Doris, Kristin and the staff of nurses, aides and environmental specialists at The Oaks' North Pavilion and also, a special thanks to Dr. Scott McRight, Aloyd Moore, and Tangela Hall.
Osborn Funeral Home in Shreveport has been entrusted with arrangements, and visitation will be held at their location at 3631 Southern Avenue, from 4:30 until 6:30p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, in the Couch Chapel at 500 Common Street, Shreveport, on Thursday, the 29th of August at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the following: First United Methodist Church-Shreveport, 500 Common Street Shreveport, LA 71101, to Live Oak Retirement Community, 600 East Flournoy Lucas Road, Shreveport, LA 71115 or to the charity of the donors' choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019