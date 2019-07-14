Services Osborn Funeral Home - Shreveport 3631 Southern Avenue Shreveport , LA 71104 318-865-8426 Resources More Obituaries for Jimmie Sippel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmie Dick Sippel

Fort Worth, TX - Jimmie Dick Sippel, age 86, passed away on the 1st of July, 2019, surrounded by his three children. Born September 15, 1932, he was the second son of Paul and Ora Sippel. His father, Paul, immigrated from Germany to the United States to support a family business, Louisiana Railway & Navigation Company. The railroad eventually was bought by the Kansas City Southern Railway Company. This railroad connected Kansas City, Missouri to Shreveport, Louisiana terminating at Port Arthur, Texas. Paul met his wife, Ora, while she was a nurse at Schumpert Memorial Hospital and they had two children, Paul (Jr.) and Jimmie. Jimmie spent his childhood in Shreveport enjoying golf, hunting and flying airplanes. He learned to fly aircraft crop dusting cotton farms in exchange for lessons at the age of 12. During a summer at Culver Military Academy, he also became an avid sailor. Jimmie graduated from C.E. Byrd High School.



At Louisiana State University, he received a scholarship to the golf program. Jimmie served as the college wing commander of the 4,000-man Air Force ROTC, president of Kappa Alpha Order (Alpha Gamma Chapter), a member of Phi Eta Sigma, Tau Beta Phi, Omicron Delta Kappa, Alpha Chi Sigma, Samurai, Who's Who Among Students, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Jimmie received military recognition including the National Society of Scabbard & Blade, Arnold Air Society and won the Convair Cadet Award for 1953. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering in 1954. Following graduation, he received a fellowship to Massachusetts Institute of Technology and acceptance into medical school, but his five-year commitment as a fighter pilot instructor in the United States Air Force took precedence.



A Shreveport friend named O. Delton Harrison set him up on a blind date with Susan Lawrence. Jimmie told Susan recently the first time he saw her coming down her family's staircase on McCormick Street, he knew he would love her forever. During their courtship, Jimmie would refuel his aircraft at Dallas Love Field to see his future bride attending Southern Methodist University. He also visited his lifelong friend, Lloyd Naylor.



Jimmie married Susan in 1957, at the age of 25, and their first son was born not long after. He and his wife were stationed in Greenville, MS. Three years later as a captain, Jimmie left the Air Force to begin his career in the petroleum industry and settled his family in Houston, TX. Their second son arrived nine years after, and then finally a little girl five years later. Jimmie traveled all over the world during his career building refineries and offshore platforms - conquering the impossible. Susan always smiled, simply saying God never put oil in the best (travel) places. Eventually the family made their way to New Orleans, LA, then Dallas, TX and Paris, France. Jimmie and Susan retired in Fort Worth, TX.



As a member of both the Louisiana and Texas Boards of Professional Engineers, oil and gas industry career highlights that Jimmie spoke of included: design, construction management and startup of the 9 trillion cubic foot King Ranch facility, setup of the Katy Sales Facility, Design of the first production facilities on the North Slope - black start dehydration and ejection; design of pipeline, design of the iceberg-resistant Hibernia design - 1.5M barrels/day Salmon Roe (Shetland Islands), design for the Newfoundland offshore facilities, creation of two of the tallest production facilities for the Gulf Coast (taller than the Empire State Building including the Green Canyon project), design support for the special high temp-high pressure sour gas tubulars for Destin offshore, design and construction management of the gas storage for all of Austria, and design of the largest gas offshore facility in the world - pipeline to Dubai.



All through life, Jimmie talked about writing a memoir one day called "No Time for Dying". The outline of the book entails a list of close encounters from illnesses, accidents, a tornado and harrowing flights. Jimmie always knew God was watching over him. His call sign in the Air Force was "K Sara Sara" (whatever will be, will be) and his sailboat was named the same. At the end of life, he still lived by that motto. When he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he said he lived a good life. God had the reins.



He was predeceased by his mother, father and brother. Jimmie is survived by his wife of 62 years Susan; his children, Mark (Irma) of Granbury, TX, Scott of Phoenix, AZ, and Susan Pajor (Matt) of Fort Worth, TX; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Julia Sippel of Shreveport; and his brother-in-law, Scott Lawrence (Diane) of Shreveport.



A private graveside service was held at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport.



A private graveside service was held at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jimmie's memory to the Boy Scouts of America, Warrior Sailing, Able Flight or any . Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019