|
|
Jimmie Joyce Bates Thomas
Ringgold, LA - Funeral services for Jimmie Joyce Bates Thomas, 76, of Ringgold, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Perry Anderson and Rev. Mark Benge. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA.
Jimmie was born December 1, 1942 in Vidor, TX and passed away July 31, 2019 in Minden, LA after a short illness. She grew up in Castor, LA where she graduated from Castor High School in 1960. Having lost her mother at 10 years of age, she assumed the role of mother to her siblings. Jimmie was a hard worker and retired from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture. She loved Sam's Club, was devoted to her children, grandchildren, siblings, and she treated all her friends as family. Jimmie loved The Lord and working in her church, First United Methodist Church, Ringgold, LA, being an active member of the CMA, sewing for her grandchildren, and helping others in any way she could.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Prentice and Bessie Bates; and husband, Jerry G. Thomas, Sr.
Left to cherish her memories include her children, Jeri Maulucci and husband, Gene of Ellijay, GA, Leigh Cathey of Arcadia, LA, Ginger Pickett of Arcadia, LA, Stephanie Kidd and husband, David of Ringgold, LA, and Jay Thomas and wife, Sherese of Shreveport, LA; siblings, Sylvia Smith of Arcadia, LA, Jackie Bates and wife, Olivia of Arcadia, LA, Donnie Bates and wife, Betty of Arcadia, LA, Patricia Bates of Shreveport, LA, Jeanette Bates of Springhill, LA, Freddie Wayne "Bo" Moore of Covington, LA, Claudine Pintor and husband, Phil of Bossier City, LA, and Carolyn Patterson and husband, Phil of Covington, LA; special sister-in-law, Becky Thomas of Minden, LA; grandchildren, Brandon Cathey and wife, Courtney, Hannah Farnell, Dylan Pickett, Zack Pickett, Morgan Scafani and husband, Tom, Maddie Cathey, Andrea Childers and husband, Brock, Nick Thomas, Brent Burnham and wife, Brooke and Jennifer Flannery and husband, Bryan; great grandchildren, Kyleigh Cathey, Brantley Cathey, Paislee Cathey, Lainey Childers, Faith Childers, Grace Scafani, Kathryn Flannery, Jessica Flannery, and Baylee Burnham; and adored by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Zack Pickett, Dylan Pickett, Brandon Cathey, Nick Thomas, Brock Childers, Tom Scafani. Honorary pallbearers will be CMA Son Seekers Members.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 2, 2019