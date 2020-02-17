|
Jimmie L. McGlothin
Bossier City - Mr. Jimmie L. McGlothin, 72, passed away, February 9, 2020.
Celebration of his life will begin with A Gathering of Family and Friends, between the hours of 2:30 PM and 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 PM in the Mausoleum, with Military Honors.
Jimmie was born on Saturday, September 6, 1947 to Louie and Annie West McGlothin in Beaumont, TX.
For complete version of this obituary, please visit: HillCrestMemorialFH.Com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020