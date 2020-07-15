Jimmy Blount

Mr. Jimmy BlountShreveport - Graveside service for Mr. Jimmy Lee Blount, 47, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Egypt Hilly Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 12 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.Mr. Blount entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2020.He leaves to cherish his memories his parents; Annette Blount and Jerry Blount, his loving wife of eight years, Jennifer, his four daughters; Jayleigh Blount, Amber Conway, Lillian Sloan, and Jeniah Calvin; one son; Joshua Watkins, one brother; Patrick Blount and a sister; Alyshia Blount. He also leaves to morn his Auntie Jeal and four other aunts (Valerie, Beverly, Jean, and Bonnie), two uncles (Lavon and Lindell), three nephews (Abel, Kaden, and Sha'Mar) and a host of cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.