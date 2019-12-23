|
Jimmy Harris
Benton, La - Jimmy "Pop" Harris, 77, of Benton, LA, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, December27, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel immediately followed by a graveside service at Rose-Neath Cemetery.
Jimmy was born in Bernice, LA on July 8, 1942 to Willie and Margie Harris. He graduated from Bernice High School and went on to play football at Northwestern State University. He worked in the oil and gas industry for 45 years. Jimmy had a passion for fishing and his beloved LSU Tigers. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jimmy is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 56 years, Valdrie Harris; three children and their spouses, Jimmy (Debbie) Harris, Warren Harris and Cindy (Eric) Greenfield; seven grandchildren, Bo, Kalyn, Hunter, Brittany, Brianna, Brooke and Braden; siblings, Don Harris, Patricia Evans, Joyce Aden, Ronnie Harris, and Mary Grant, along with several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kent Harris and sister, Carol McClure.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kennedy Lim, Dr. Tyler Lash, Dr. Meghan Harris and the Willis Knighton Hospice Staff for their loving care. We would also like to thank extended family member, Yvonne Norman, for the original poem "Man-Size Wings".
Honoring Jimmy as pallbearers will be, Bo Harris, Hunter Harris, Bubba Ash, Ricky Pierce, Brad Thomas and Bill Owens.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019