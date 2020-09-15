1/1
Jimmy L. Ambrose
Jimmy L. Ambrose

Springhill - Graveside Services for Mr. Jimmy L. Ambrose, age 90, will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Springhill Cemetery, Springhill, LA, with his grandson, Bro. Jacob Ambrose officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA. Because of the COVID-19 virus, you are encouraged to wear a mask.

Mr. Ambrose was born on October 29, 1929 to James Mark and Myrtle Lee Faircloth Ambrose in Couchwood, LA and passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Springhill, LA. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, worked for International Paper for 26 years, and then Carter Federal Credit Union for 15 years. He enjoyed the Lady Techsters Basketball and held season tickets for over 30 years. He also enjoyed camping and he and Leta traveled across the United States in their motor home. He was a member of the Good Sam's Club, enjoyed metal detecting, and was a member of the Ham Radio Club. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mrs. Leta Marie Griffin Ambrose of Springhill, LA; daughter, Pam (Ronnie) Slack of Edmond, OK; son, Mark (Lisa) Ambrose of Keithville, LA; grandchildren, Eric Slack; Jacob (Amanda) Ambrose; Hannah (Fletcher) Sims; two great-grandchildren, Lyla Grace Ambrose, and Joshua Luke Ambrose.

Mr. Ambrose was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Andrew Ambrose, and a sister, Elaine McElwee.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Missions, 208 North Arkansas, Springhill, LA 71075.

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net




Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springhill - Springhill
304 First Street Northwest
Springhill, LA 71075
318-539-3555
