Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Baptist Tabernacle
Kingston Rd.
Jimmy Tharpe Jr.


1954 - 2019
Jimmy Tharpe Jr. Obituary
Jimmy Tharpe, Jr.

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services for Jimmy Gid Tharpe, Jr., 64, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Baptist Tabernacle on Kingston Rd. with Bro. Dustin Tharpe, Bro. Bill Kincaid, and Bro. Luke Bissell officiating. Interment will follow at Lane Cemetery in Sibley, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside.

Jimmy was born November 1, 1954 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019. He was an accomplished car salesman. His authentic personality will be remembered by all.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Edith Tharpe and sister, Deborah Tharpe Langley. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Kimberly Tharpe; daughter, Lindsey Eldridge (Billie); son, Jimmy Tharpe III (Danin); grandchildren, Everly, Khloe, Emmaline; siblings, Kathy Martin (Phil), Sharon Stevens, Roger Tharpe (Karen), and Brenda Scott (Paul); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jon Martin, Bryan Paul, Brandon Paul, Corey Tharpe, Patrick Tharpe, Tyler Reed, Paul Martin, Nathan Lorick, and Jake Maranto.

Memorials may be made to Baptist Tabernacle.
Published in Shreveport Times on July 4, 2019
