Jo Ann Powell Pugh
Shreveport - Jo Ann Powell Pugh died on October 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was predeceased by her parents, William Garland Powell and Lector Smith Powell, her husband, Robert Gahagan Pugh, and her only cousin, Mrs. Leonard Olin. Because of the current pandemic conditions the family is holding a private graveside service at Forest Park East officiated by Monsignor Earl Provenza.
She is survived by her children Robert Gahagan Pugh, Jr. (Maura Pugh), Jean Pugh Cottingham, and Lamar Powell Pugh, and by her grandchildren, Caroline Ann Cottingham (Ashley Weiss), Robert Gahagan Pugh, III (fiancee Chelsie Cruse), Christopher William Cottingham, and McKenzie Querbes Pugh and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jo Ann was born on September 8, 1927, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in 1944 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She earned a B.A. in English from Centenary College of Louisiana in 1948. While at Centenary she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity, Kollege Capers, and Cencoe. She was also a life member of the Centenary Women's Club and President of the Zeta Tau Alpha Alumni Association.
On May 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, attorney Bob Pugh. For decades they participated in numerous activities in the American Bar Association, Louisiana State Bar Association, and other bar associations which involved travel to meetings all over the United States and in Canada. She particularly enjoyed a 1975 trip to Paris when Bob was inducted at the Palais de Justice as President of the Louisiana Bar Association commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Napoleonic Code in Louisiana. Jo Ann served as President of the Shreveport Bar Auxiliary.
Jo Ann was extremely active in numerous civic activities including service on the Board of Directors for the Shreveport Symphony Guild, The Shreveport Little Theater, and The Strand Theatre. She served as Vice Chairman of the Shreveport Regional Bicentennial Commission and on the Executive Committee of the Louisiana American Revolution Bicentennial Commission. Jo Ann was also a member of the Women's Advisory Board for Bossier Bank & Trust.
Jo Ann, the consummate hostess and accomplished cook, was profiled by The Times as one of the city's premier party givers. Whether she was entertaining for two or two hundred, you felt like you were her most special guest. She and Bob loved to travel everywhere, particularly by cruise ship. She was an avid bridge player, who enjoyed duplicate bridge tournaments and was active in the Shreveport Bridge Association. She loved playing with her Tulips Duplicate Bridge Group. Most of all she was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She also loved her pet shih tzus for over thirty-five years.
Her family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Dr. Richard Haynie, Dr. Michael Aura, Dr. Paul C. Davis, Dr. Bruce Henderson, Dr. Tom Pressly and the late Dr. Tommy Brown. They are also grateful for the loving care by Olivian Pruett, Shareka McCoy, Shun Richardson, Sharon Bos, and Tomiko Green. The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of the donor's choice
.