Jo Ann Seaman
1938 - 2020
Jo Ann Seaman

Bossier City - Funeral Services for Jo Ann Seaman, 82 of Haughton, LA, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hill Crest Mausoleum. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Seaman entered into rest on Friday, October 9, 2020 at OLOL Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Jo Ann was born in Baton Rouge, La, on April 23, 1938. Jo Ann lived in many places during her life including Arizona, although, it was Haughton that she called home for 41 years. She raised her two sons in her beloved community with her husband Kenzie for 31 years, until his passing. She remained in Bossier to live out the rest of her life. Jo Ann was a graduate of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, with a Baccalaureate degree in Education. During her 50+ year teaching career, she taught at various locations throughout the country, though most of her career was spent at Platt Elementary.

Jo Ann was an avid Mudbug hockey fan and was a billet mom for the team for many years. She took great pride in serving the team "good" meals in her role, on the hospitality committee. She loved her hockey family and boys dearly. She also loved her Pokeno family and her movie buddies. She cherished going out to eat with her friends. Jo Ann was also a proud member Love Chapel, where she was a long time Sunday school teacher. She loved her family dearly and was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Seaman is survived by sons, William Mckenzie Seaman III and wife Brandi Dupuy Seaman of Addis, Louisiana; Robert Davidson Seaman and wife Emily Baldwin of Baton Rouge Louisiana; grandchildren Dylan, Sean and Joshua Seaman; brothers Robert Baker and his wife Anne; Clarence Baker. Jo Ann is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Mrs. Seaman was preceded in death by her husband, William Seaman Jr., and parents Ann and Robert Baker.

Social distancing and the wearing of masks are requested by the family.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hill Crest Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
