Jo Ann Witteborg

Jo Ann Witteborg Obituary
Jo Ann Witteborg

Shreveport, LA - JoAnn Witteborg age 83, passed away on March 10, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mrs. Witteborg was born to Elmer and Bertie Philan Mathews on September 19, 1936 in Winnfield, Louisiana.

Mrs. Witteborg was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. "Sonny" Witteborg; parents; brother, Glendon Mathews. She is survived by sister, Barbara Keller; sister in law, Peggy Mathews of Keithville, LA; nephews, Gene Keller, Jr. of Bossier City, LA. and David Mathews of La Place, LA., Robert Mathews of Keithville, LA.; great nephew, Trace Keller, III of Bossier City, LA.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Brother Joe Brown will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA.

Honoring Mrs. Witteborg as pallbearers will be David Mathews, Eddie Pierce, Robert Mathews, Kevin Arinder, Joe Johnson and Gaylon Fergason. Honorary pallbearer will be Thomas Butler.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
