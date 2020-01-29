|
|
Jo Anne Molnar
The eternal optimist, Jo Anne Molnar greeted everyone with a big smile and a kind word. After fighting a lengthy illness, she passed from this world on her journey to heaven on January 24, 2020, knowing that she was loved by many. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA, with visitation to follow.
Jo was born in Wetumka, OK, on November 13, 1941. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald A. Molnar; her parents, Alvin and Lillie Vanderhoof, and sister, Ferne Reynolds. She is survived by her children, Ronald A. Molnar, Jr. and Susan Anne Fulton; her two cherished grandsons, Seth Colby Fulton and James Wyatt Heard; sisters Norma Burleson, Faye Marrs, Janis Brown and her husband, Toby; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Jo loved music and wanted to be a music teacher, but sought her second choice as a vocation, nursing. Moving to Shreveport in 1972 after her husband was deployed to Barksdale, she began working at Doctors' Hospital in nursing, education, and risk management for over 30 years. She developed life-long friendships, memories, and many, many stories (Hamel's picnics, playing softball, fishing, card playing, and so much more). Many of those friends were with her until the end. The family would like to thank those dear friends and her caregivers that helped during this difficult time. Nelta Naquin, Ginger James, Shirley and Jim White, Pat Krutsinger, Jackie Nettles, the members of her Upper Room Sunday School Class, Claude Pasquier, the wonderful staff of Colonial Oaks, the staff of Boone Funeral Home, and the caring nurses of Regional Hospice. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love of music, memorials may be made on her behalf to the Broadmoor United Methodist Church's Music Ministry at 3715 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020