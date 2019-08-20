|
Jo Ellen Kennington Dayries
Shreveport - Jo Ellen Kennington Dayries, 85, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. A visitation and a memorial service will be held at Benton United Methodist Church in Benton, Louisiana, beginning at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, August 23, 2019. There will be a reception/lunch after the service. Following services, Jo Ellen will be laid to rest next to her mother at Roseneath Cemetery in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Jo Ellen was predeceased in death by her parents. She is survived by her wonderful and caring children: Lyndra Dayries Strickland (Paul), Leon D. Dayries, Jr. (Julie), and Donnie D. Dayries (Donna); nine grandchildren; and thirteen great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Robert Kennington (Tissy), and two nephews, Brandon (Julie) and Ridge Kennington, of West Lake Village, California, and her precious furry four-legged companion "Ace."
Jo Ellen was born in Hall Summit, Louisiana, on December 6, 1933, the first child of Johnny Kennington and Octavie Elkins. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Shreveport where she was raised and where she lived most of her life. Jo Ellen pursued many interests during her lifetime. She was an avid collector of antiques, and she had a passion for arts and crafts, including creating beautiful flower arrangements. She cherished her close friendships and was a loyal friend. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family, especially fish fries on Sunday evenings with her children.
Our mother was a kind and loving person. We cherish the love she so graciously gave us and shared with others.
A very special thank you to mom's (Meme) sitters, Theresa Russell and Deborah Love for their kindness and loving care.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 20, 2019