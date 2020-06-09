Joan MelanconJoan Clem Melancon, affectionately known as "Joanie" to all who loved her, left this world on June 8, 2020 at the age of 83 as a result of complications from COVID-19. Joanie was born on September 21, 1937 in Shreveport to Elaine Thera Melancon and Evan Joseph Melancon. Always a scholar, she graduated from St. Vincent's Academy in Shreveport and graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica College in Atchison, Kansas, where she received a B.S. in elementary education. She continued her education and obtained a master's degree in education from Northwestern State University and additional hours from Louisiana Tech and LSUS.Joanie left the world a better place through her years as a teacher. She taught in Japan and in Caddo Parish at Laurel Street, Hollywood, and Shreve Island Schools for more than 40 years. Henry Adam's said - "A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops" - this defines Joanie's impact on a myriad of students both in Shreveport and abroad. Joanie always said she could teach a dog to read, and giving the chance, she would likely prove it. In the later years of her education career, she served as an instructional coordinator at Shreve Island Elementary, and not only improved the learning of students, but positively influenced the instruction of teachers.Joanie was a superb storyteller. She would grace her listeners with interesting stories about her time in Japan, funny stories about teacher faux pas, and poignant stories about the students she taught. Her recall remained razor-sharp.Joanie has preceded in death her mother, father, sister, and two brothers. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.Joanie was a devoted Catholic, and a burial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shreveport on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30. The family would like to thank Willis-Knighton, The Oaks, and Heart of Hospice for their loving care.Ronald Reagan said, "Where a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories."Joanie, thanks for the memories.