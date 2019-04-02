JoAnn Word Pittman



Bossier City, La - Memorial services for JoAnn Word Pittman will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA. Visitation will be Thursday April 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. until service time at 6:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Justin Haigler.



JoAnn was born February 25, 1942 in Tallulah, LA to Robert Alexander and Vera Wallace Word and passed away on March 30, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was a member of the Episcopalian faith and a graduate from Tallulah High School. She also was a retired medical clinic office manager.



Mrs. Pittman was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward Pittman; her parents; a brother, Jerry Word; a sister, Linda Jean Word and infant grandson, Jeremy Barnett Blackburn.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Josh Barnett Blackburn and wife, Stephanie of Bossier City, LA; brother, Bob Word, Jr. and wife, Wanette of Killen, TX; sister, Dyanne Word of Houston, TX.; grandchildren, William Paul Blackburn, Alexander Evans Blackburn and Baylee Ann Blackburn all of Bossier City, LA.; her faithful and loving dog Spaz; the father of her son, Frank Blackburn and several nieces and nephews.



The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the donor's favorite .



The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to her caregiving staffs at the Savannah Grand and Regional Hospice. Also a very special thank you to lifelong friends Bonnie Solomon and Pat Burchett for their love and support. Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary