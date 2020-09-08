1/1
JoAnna Canterbury
JoAnna Canterbury

Springhill, LA - Funeral services for Mrs. JoAnna Canterbury, age 81, will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Open Door Fellowship in Springhill, LA with members of her family officiating. Interment will follow in Ruple Baptist Church Cemetery in Haynesville, LA under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.

Mrs. Canterbury was born on October 14, 1938 to John Alvin and Ester Lee Weems Gildon in Bradley, AR and passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Springhill, LA. She worked as the V.P. of operations for Kenyan Enterprises and served alongside her husband in pastoral ministry for 60 years. She was an avid reader, designed and made wedding gowns, and enjoyed cooking. She had a heart for young people and helped organize youth ministries at various churches where she and her husband pastored. She loved music, and loved hearing her family sing; and above all else she loved God and loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Everett and husband, Tim of Springhill, LA; three sons, Jeff Canterbury and wife, Mary of Springhill, LA, Joey Canterbury and wife, Diana of Haynesville, LA, Richard Canterbury and wife, Cindy of Taylor, AR; eight grandchildren, Chris Canterbury of Nashville, TN, Clay Canterbury and wife, Kelsey of Texarkana, TX, Blake Canterbury and wife, Ashley of Sand Springs, OK, Patrick Canterbury and Hillary of Homer, LA Zachary Taylor and wife, Tarrasa of Raceland, LA, Hannah Sanders and husband, Kyle of Pigeon Forge, TN, Lily Grace Everett of Springhill, LA, Seleta Canterbury of Taylor, AR; two brothers, Bennie Gildon and wife, Pat of Dublin, GA, John Thomas Gildon and wife, Linda of Plain Dealing, LA; sister, Diana Powell and husband, Johnny of Dublin, GA; three sisters-in-law, DeeDee Gildon of Beckville, TX, Fran Gildon of Leton, LA, Margie Brown and husband, Dale of Emerson, AR; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Canterbury was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Rev. Louis Bernard Canterbury; her parents; brothers James and Orville Gildon; and sisters Marjorie O'Neal, Betty, Sylvia, and LeAnn Gildon.

Pallbearers will be Chris Canterbury, Clay Canterbury, Blake Canterbury, Patrick Canterbury, Zachary Taylor, Noah Canterbury, Grayson Canterbury, and Caleb Mott Jr.

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Springhill - Springhill
304 First Street Northwest
Springhill, LA 71075
318-539-3555
