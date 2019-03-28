Joanne L. Gorzynski Mazurkiewicz



Shreveport - Joanne L. Gorzynski Mazurkiewicz, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 26, 2019, following a brief illness.



Joanne dedicated her life to her family, to being a U.S. Air Force spouse, and to God through her Catholic Faith. She worked briefly, following her husband's military retirement, as a baker and cake decorator. She was an artistic maker/crafts person who loved nothing more than giving her creations as gifts.



Joanne's funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Her family will receive visitors 30 minutes prior to service. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in Buffalo, New York.



Special thanks are given to the emergency responders, the doctors and staff at University Health, and other caregivers who provided her with services.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Caddo Council on Aging, or the .



A complete obituary can be viewed at osbornfuneralhome.net Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary