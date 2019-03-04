Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
Shreveport - Joanne Elizabeth Levitt, age 76, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 6, 1942 in Schenectady, New York to Marcus John Klem and Helen Dorothy Monahan Klem. She was an optician for over twenty-five years at the Silverblatt Eye Clinic. Joanne was exuberant and enthusiastic about life. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was visiting with her family. Much of her travel in the last several years were trips to see her grandchildren in California. They were a great joy in her life. She was always there to celebrate their birthdays. Even when she wasn't able to travel, she made every holiday special for them. Joanne will always be remembered for her effervescent personality, her gift of laughter, and her irresistible smile. She is already missed tremendously by her family, and she will always be remembered with much love by all.

She is preceded in death by her brother Stephen Klem of Fort Lauderdale FL.

She is survived by her husband Monte Levitt of Shreveport; three children: Michael Lillis (Valerie) of Pittsburgh, PA; Patrick Lillis (Estelle) and children, Arielle and Noland of Los Angeles, CA; and Sean Lillis (Lyne) of Weare, NH. Also surviving her are brother, Douglas Klem (Eileen) of Wilmington, NC; sister Sharon Welch (Dan) of Hope, MI.

Services will be held at Aulds Funeral Home on East Kings Highway in Shreveport at 2pm on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 4, 2019
